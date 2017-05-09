Police arrest youth over Juba protest

The Executive Director of the Civil Society group, Screen of Rights, says a member of their board was arrested during a demonstration in Juba on Monday and is still under detention.

Reech Malual says Peter Garang was among protestors who were calling for an end to the conflict, improvement of civil rights, and the delivery of social services.

“I learned that one of the members of the board of trustees was arrested while in a peaceful demonstration as a citizen of the Republic of South Sudan,” said Malual.



Mr. Malual said that peaceful demonstration is allowed under the transitional constitution.

He said the constitution also guarantees the right to assembly and freedom of expression for every citizen across the country.

“We actually condemn the act because constitutionally, everybody has a right to be able to peacefully demonstrate. It can be a crime to violently demonstrate but peaceful demonstrations are permitted constitutionally,” he added.

The police has confirmed that some people were arrested during the demonstration.

The spokesperson of the National Police Service, Brigadier Daniel Justin said no charges have so far been brought against those who were arrested.

“Yes at custom road there were people who were demonstrating, then we as the police left them but some few people wanted to fight, then we arrested them,” said Brig. Justin.

He said the protestors had not caused havoc and should be released.

“There was nothing, nobody was injured or nobody’s shop was broken into. There is an investigation but I have not received the details yet,” he said.