WHO secures cholera vaccines for peripheral areas

The World Health Organization says it has secured a oral vaccine to try to quickly stop the spread of cholera in South Sudan.

In a statement, WHO says the oral vaccine will be used to vaccinate communities in Leer Town, Northern Liech State, and other areas.

Cholera outbreak was first confirmed in South Sudan in June last year. Since then, the UN health agency says almost 100 deaths and more than 5,000 cases have been reported.

“Insecurity coupled with sub-optimal access to safe water and sanitation infrastructure allowed the bacteria to spread to 12 counties in 9 states across the country,” says Dr Wamala Joseph Francis, WHO Epidemiologist.

The agency says Leer and Mayendit are among the areas that have high rates of malnutrition cited by a recent food security analysis; the presence of the two could increase the death rates.

The two areas have been affected by cholera outbreaks, with limited humanitarian access since October 2016.

Together with partners, WHO has secured the initial batch of almost 69,000 doses of the vaccine for Leer.

The statement says South Sudan has conducted oral cholera vaccine campaigns on an annual basis, vaccinating over 600,000 people since 2014.

A rise in the number of new cases was reported last week in Eastern Lakes and Jonglei states.

In Eastern Lakes, health officials said they could not respond due to lack of funds.

