UN Secretary-General urges warring parties to end violence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged parties to the conflict in the country to cease hostilities and uphold responsibilities of protecting civilians.

Mr. Guterres described the escalation of violence and subsequent suffering of civilians in the country as disturbing.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said the renewed upsurge in fighting represents a disregard of the pledges made during the IGAD summit in March.

The UN Secretary-General said the summit is to implement a ceasefire and to facilitate humanitarian access.

The statement also urged all sides to cooperate with the UN and other humanitarian actors to ensure safe access to all civilians in imminent danger along the West Bank of the River Nile.

Mr. Guterres emphasized that there can be no military solution to the crisis in South Sudan.

The statement further said the UN hopes regional and international partners will encourage the parties to return urgently to the negotiating table.