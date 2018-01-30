UN Secretary General accuses the region of fueling conflict in S. Sudan

The UN Secretary General has accused the region and other African countries of slowing down the attainment of peace in South Sudan through vested interest.

Antonio Guterres said there are contradictions in how the neighboring countries are responding to the conflict in South Sudan.

He said IGAD’s role should be about ensuring that any contradictions that might exist among the neighbors are not translated into an influence in the internal situation of South Sudan.

Speaking at the Consultative Meeting on South Sudan, with UN, IGAD and the African Union in Addis Ababa, Mr. Guterres also accused the “political elites” in South Sudan of having “so little interest in the well-being of its own people” by prolonging the conflict.

He called on IGAD, and the African Union to immediately adopt tougher actions against those derailing peace in the country.

Antonio Guterres also urged the African Union and other countries around the world to develop a common strategy for addressing South Sudan’s 4-year conflict:

“We need to make sure that not only we are together but that we bring all the countries of our organizations to be together in a common commitment.”

He expressed his readiness to support any decision that the AU and IGAD will take to advance true accountability in relations to the violations of the ceasefire or the international humanitarian law in South Sudan.