Secondary school teachers to get bonus

The Ministry of General Education says secondary school teachers will be paid an additional incentive from the new fiscal year budget.

Michael Lopuke, the undersecretary in the ministry of general education, says the additional funds are meant to motivate the teachers in secondary schools across the country.

Following an agreement between the education ministry and the European Union, the impact project is rolling out a cash incentive targeting about 30,000 primary teachers.

Under this project, primary teachers will be receiving a monthly 40 dollar incentive for 18 months.

Michael Lopuke says the additional funds the ministry allocated in the new fiscal year budget will act as motivational cash for secondary school teachers.

“These teachers are doing the same work, at the same place and they are going through the same suffering,” Lopuke told Eye Radio.

“So I want to say that all teachers in the Republic of South Sudan in secondary schools will be paid their incentives from the government.”

He could not say how much a teacher will be receiving. A primary school teacher gets 40$ a month.

The next category of teachers to be considered for additional incentives from the government, he said, is the teachers for Early Childhood Development.