Secondary school leaving exam begins

The South Sudan Secondary School Examinations commenced this morning across the country.

The tests were postponed last January due to difficulties in distributing the question papers and other materials.

More than 19,000 candidates were approved to sit for the exams from 25 states.

13,637 of the students are boys, while 5,844 are girls.

Earlier, the minister of general education, Deng Deng Hoc said the number is less compared to last year.

Mr. Deng said students in the three states of Gok, Southern Lieth and Latjor have been exempted from sitting the exams.

The reason for the excuse has not been given yet, but schooling has been affected by the more than three years conflict that damaged some schools in former Upper Nile, Jonglei and Unity states.