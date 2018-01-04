Secondary school final exams postponed

The South Sudan Secondary Examinations have been postponed for one more week, said the Minister of General Education and Instruction.

The exams were to officially begin on the 5th of February.

But the Minister, Deng Deng Hoc said the exams will now start on the 12th of February.

There has been a delay in printing and delivery of the exams papers, he said.

“It is worth apologizing for because of the circumstances that are beyond our control,” said Mr Deng.

“The delay in displacement of money from the ministry of finance and also the delivery of papers and ink from Uganda made it impossible for us to do the exams on time.”

In November last year, the Minister of General Education also postponed the Primary Leaving Examinations due to financial constraints.

According to Deng Hoc the consumables that include papers, cartridges for the printers and staples may not be delivered from Uganda on time.