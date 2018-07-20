Why marking of secondary leaving exams delayed

The National Examination Council has started marking the secondary school leaving examinations, 5 months after it was sat.

On the 12th February 2018, more than 13,000 candidates took part in the national exams.

However, the marking process delayed due to what the officials describe as financial problems.

“The government amidst all these odds, ensured that the money is got and the money has just been given to the National Council Examination to process the result,” said Nyok Deng, the Acting Secretary-General for National Examination Council.

He said that the results are expected to be announced mid next month.

“I am very hopeful by mid-August or 20 of August, the results would be ready for announcement,” he added.

Nearly 14,000 students sat for the secondary school examinations all over the country.

However, the Minister of General Education had said eight states missed out because the areas either had no candidates or is conflict affected.

The exams were done after being postponed due to financial constraints.