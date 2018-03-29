Buma lacks learning space for thousands of children

Learning for thousands of primary school children in Jebel Buma County, Buma State has been interrupted by the lack of classrooms and absence of teachers in the area, according to the Commissioner.

Only 7 out of 15 schools are still operational, but only in the center of the County.

Commissioner Jeremiah Lotimoi says for five years now, thousands of children have just been staying at home without school.

He attributed this to the lack of infrastructure, and teachers abandoning teaching due to low pay.

“Since 2013, the education in the county is low. From 15 primary schools up to now we have something like 5 or 7 primary schools that are working,” said Mr Lotimoi.

The national Ministry of Education previously confirmed reports that some teachers were living the profession across the country due to lack of salary and low payments.

Commissioner Lotimoi also said the entire County does not have any secondary school.

In 2016, Buma state government said there is only one senior secondary school in the whole of Buma due to lack of qualified teachers.

That means in places like Jebel Buma, children do not progress beyond primary school.

But not all teachers have left the profession for better paying jobs.

Alan Mackson Alan, one such teacher still teaching in Jebel Buma County told Eye Radio that he last received his salary in 2016.

“We need to get some salaries so that we feel free. In the beginning I received 500 pounds, but up to now there is no increase – but again that was in 2016.”

Mr. Alan added that there is no motivation for the few teachers left.

This situation has forced some of the parents to send their kids to seek education outside the County.

One of the parents who spoke to Eye Radio say only a few families can afford to pay for their children in the neighboring Counties or countries.

“For those who have money, they send their children far away because there are good teachers there. But for us here, we do not have classrooms for our children to study,” said Nyantop Konyi.

She said the solution is to increase funding for education and build more classrooms.

Nyantop added that the remaining teachers need to be paid their dues so that their children can learn within their home area.

Despite these challenges, Buma state was declared the second best performing state in the 2017/2018 South Sudan Primary Leaving Examination Certificate.