Scores killed in Jonglei attacks – official

At least 40 people are reported dead in a latest attack in Jonglei state.

According to Jonglei state Minister of Information, armed youth attacked Duk Panyang and Pajut areas in greater Duk area on Tuesday night.

Akech Dengdit told Eye Radio last evening that over three people were killed but said he was still gathering full details of the attacks.

He said the attackers, who are believed to have come from a neighboring state, drove also away cattle.

However, multiple media reports show that over 40 people died in the two separate attacks.

The motive of the attacks is not clear.

Several homes were also burnt down during the attacks.