Scores feared dead on Juba – Nimule road

A convoy was attacked on the Juba-Nimule road yesterday, the spokesperson of the national police service has said.

Brigadier Daniel Justin said the convoy was on its way from Nimule to Juba when it was attacked in Moli.

But Brigadier Justin told Eye Radio that details of the casualties have not been confirmed yet.

“Currently the information we have is little, we need to get more information. We are still in contact with the people on the ground. We want to know the casualties and all this it was at Moli at around 9 something,” he said.

Eyewitnesses also described the dead bodies and burned vehicles they saw.

One of the eyewitnesses is a driver of one of the cars that passed by the scene of the killing on his way to Juba.

He spoke to Eye Radio by phone from Aru Junction, roughly midway between Juba and Nimule.

“No but the accident is on the road, but we have seen even a lot of people there in Moli. They have burnt a lot of cars, they have burnt land rovers, even land cruiser Prado, they are my car and a lot of dead bodies but I have not counted.”

Another eyewitness was travelling from Juba to Nimule and said she saw what happened.

She spoke to Eye Radio by phone after crossing the border in Nimule to Uganda.

“They attack those guys when they are moving from Nimule to Juba, they attacked them … it was again one of the dangerous place immediately after the Connor,” she said.

“The dead bodies are just there lying on the road … blood just scaring people around. We didn’t stop because we were moving with the convoy from the Juba side,” he added.

“Very many dead bodies,” she said.

This is the second deadly attack along the Juba-Nimule road in less than a week.