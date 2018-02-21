Schools receiving grants warned against sending pupils home for unpaid fees

The Ministry of General Education has warned schools that receive financial assistance against sending children home due to unpaid tuition fees.

These include public, faith-based and community schools.

The remarks come amidst complaints raised by some parents in Juba, saying school fees have been tripled in many private schools across the country.

As a result, the parents say they are unable to raise money to keep their children in school.

“No child should be send out from the school especially all the schools; faith-based schools, public schools and community schools. These schools that are benefiting from the capitation grants, from the teachers’ incentives and from the cash transfer,” said Michael Lopuke, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

In 2016, the Girls Education South Sudan initiated a 6-year cash transfer program, to support enrolment, attendance and achievement of education for girls in the country.

Under the program, each girl gets 2,300 pounds yearly.

Schools across the country also receives capitation grants to sustain daily activities at the institutions.

The European Union in 2016 started a program to pay teacher monthly incentives worth 40 US dollars.

However, Taban Daniel, the head teacher of Gudele Christ Nursery and Primary School, said he has to ensure that pupils clear school fees after his school was remove from the list of the beneficiaries.

“Our school is a church-based and they said we are not entitled to this money that are coming from European Union,” he said.

“The small collection we are getting here, we are using it for running the institution and it is even not enough.”

The criteria in which church-based and community schools are selected for the funding initiatives is not clear.