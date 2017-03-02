Schools to produce their own food

The Minister of Education has said farmlands will be allocated to rural schools to start producing their own food instead of depending on the school-feeding program from the World Food Program.

Currently, WFP provides meals to public [primary and secondary] schools across the country.

Deng Deng Hoc says the Food and Agriculture Organization will provide the seeds. The initiative will also be supported by the World Food Program and UNICEF.

At an event marking the Africa Day of School Feeding in Juba on Wednesday, Mr Hoc said a technical committee would be formed to run these farms.

“We are going to plant our own maize our own tomatoes, pawpaw… We are ready to support every school in the rural areas,” he said.

The occasion was at Straight Link Orphan schools Gudelle Two.

The Deputy County Director of the WFP, Hakan Falkell, said the agency will work with the ministry in improving local food production.

“It will also promote agricultural development and expand markets and economic opportunities by building direct link between schools,” he told the gathering.

The Africa Day of School Feeding was established by African Heads of State and Government during the African Union Summit in January last year.

The decision recognizes School Feeding Programs as key tools in getting every child to school and reducing poverty.