Jonglei schools destroyed as a result of conflict

Several payams in Jonglei do not have better infrastructure for both primary and secondary schools, according to the state governor.

Philip Aguer said subsequent violence has resulted into destruction of schools across the state.

He said with the civil population being displaced, most of the schools have not been reconstructed.

“Most of the schools were destroyed by the fighting and they have not been rebuilt; in Duk, Twic and Bor Counties,” said Mr Aguer.

In January, Twic Central authorities temporarily relocated five primary schools due to a growing insecurity in the area.

The area had witnessed insecurity incidents related to cattle raiding and ethnic violence.

Philip Aguer told Eye Radio that some areas do not even have primary or secondary schools.

“More than half of the populations is out of Jonglei state, and most of the payams have not established schools. There is also shortage of teachers,” he added.

Aguer called for capacity building training for primary school teachers in Jonglei state.

He also said that the schools currently in operation do not have enough scholastic materials such as stationaries.