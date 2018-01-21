Schools with excess teachers to be exempted from receiving incentives

Primary schools with excess number of teachers will be suspended from receiving the EU incentives, according to the Ministry of General Education.

The resolve was made by the ministry while clarifying complaints by some primary schools that some of their teachers have been excluded from receiving the incentives this month.

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of General Education, Michael Lopuke, said some of the schools affected have excess number of teachers exceeding the required Pupils to teachers’ ratio.

“The schools with lower enrollment for example with only 50 learners will not be subjected to the pupil teacher ratio of 50 to 1,” he said.

Michael Lopuke said the changes were a result of new procedures and adjustments.

Last week, the head teacher of Buluk A One Primary School Abudu Abuanja, rejected a list saying names of only half of his teachers presented to them appeared.

Similarly, the head teacher of Rajaf Education Centre for the Blind, Edema Eriku, said names of only three teachers appeared on the list of 22 teachers who were initially considered for the 40 dollar incentive.

They were supposed to be paid on the first week of this month.

But the process has been delayed in some areas due to protests by some schools

Michael Lopuke said schools with extra number of teachers will be suspended until they agree on who should be included in a pay roll:

“In situation whereby the payment committee encounter a school with more teachers then the payment for that particular school will be suspended until the county, the state , the payam and the school make the decision on who should be paid based on the agreed pupil- teacher ratios.”

Mr Lopuke said the Ministry of General Education will send out the lists of the approved teachers to states ministries for verification.

IMPACT is a European Union funded program which aims to pay monthly incentives worth 40 US dollars, to 30,000 primary school teachers in the country over a period of 18 months.