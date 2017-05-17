School enrollment reaches over a million mark in South Sudan

The South Sudan Schools’ Attendance Monitoring System indicates that the enrollment in primary and secondary schools has increased this year.

The Monitoring System report shows that more than one million pupils and students have currently enrolled in schools country-wide.

The number of girls is at more than 400,000 and that of boys is more than 500,000.

It says the information has been derived from incoming pupil data supplied by schools in Pupil Admission Registers.

The South Sudan Schools’ Attendance Monitoring System says on its website that it collects enrolment data every year from the class registers and has details of every student.

It says that head teachers can maintain the list using SMS messages to add or remove pupils.

The basis provided by the enrolment and attendance monitoring supports the GESS project to pay cash grants directly to Girls attending school, as well as to provide direct funding for Schools depending on their verified enrolment.

According to the organization, the data was collected from the former 28 states and it is awaiting confirmation of the new states, counties and Payam definitions for 32 states.

The South Sudan Schools’ Attendance Monitoring System t is supported by the Girls’ Education South Sudan programme of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, funded by UK AID.