Why school enrollment rate is up in Yei

Enrollment of pupils and students has increased in Yei town due to introduction of a school feeding program, the Minister of Education in Yei River has said.

The program was initiated by the World Food Program and Plan International and in collaboration with the state government recently.

It is aimed at encouraging parents struggling to feed their children to send them to school and reduce the rate of school dropout.

‘Hitting two birds with one stone’

“Now that WFP and the Government brought this program in place, it is really helping so much – even parents because who cannot provide food at home have sent their children to school,” Lona Sadia told Eye Radio.

“We are hitting two birds using one stone because these children eat food, learn and their immune system is good and healthy.”

Miss Sadia attributed the hunger situation to insecurity, which she says, has interrupted farming in the area and most parents are thus unable to feed their children.

Due to the increase in number of learners, Minister Sadia Lona urges WFP to supply more food to the school.

Over ten thousand learners are reportedly benefiting from the school feeding program. Similar program is being carried out in other parts of the country.