Save the Children suspends activities in Waat

The Country Director of Save the Children says the organization has suspended operations in Waat, Bieh State, after its warehouse was looted early this week.

Peter Walsh, says armed groups and members of the community in the area broke into the stores and took the supplies meant to assist the local population.

The looted items include medical supplies, lifesaving drugs, nutrition supplies, lifesaving supplementary feeding for children and schoolbags.

Several vehicles belonging to the humanitarian group were also looted.

“We say very firmly that operations will remain suspended until we can guarantee safety and access,” Mr Walsh told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Save the Children was supporting more than 1500 children in the area.

Authorities in the Waat are yet to comment on the matter.