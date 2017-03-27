Save the Children ‘shocked’ by killing of aid workers

Save the Children has strongly condemned the killing of six aid workers over the weekend, one of whom worked for a Save the Children partner organization, which provides critical child protection to vulnerable children.

Joseph Akech, the Director for Quality and Advocacy with UNICEF told Eye Radio that aid workers in South Sudan work in some of the most difficult and challenging conditions on the planet.

He says Save the Children is deeply saddened and shocked by this tragedy.

He speaks with Eye Radio’s Joakino…

At least 79 aid workers have been killed in South Sudan since the beginning of the December 2013 crisis – 12 of them in 2017 – and at least eight humanitarian convoys have been attacked this year.

Under International Humanitarian Law, intentional attacks against humanitarian relief personnel may constitute war crime.