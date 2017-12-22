US sanctions Bol Mel

The United States Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned South Sudan’s businessman and head of the ABMC construction company, Benjamin Bol Mel.

Bol who is also the chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce is accused by the U.S of receiving financial deals from the government through unscrupulous means.

Over thirty other business leaders and former government officials across the world have been blacklisted by the treasury department.

The U.S said several officials were linked to ABMC in spite of a constitutional prohibition on top government officials transacting commercial business or earning income from outside the government.

“The United States is taking this action given Mr. Bol Mel’s role, and that of his business network, in facilitating corruption,” a statement from the US embassy in Juba read.

The U.S said the ABMC receives preferential treatment from high-level officials, and the Government of South Sudan which did not hold a competitive process for selecting ABMC to do roadwork on several roads in Juba and throughout South Sudan.

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on Thursday declaring a national emergency with respect to serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world and providing for the imposition of sanctions on actors engaged in these malign activities.

The order said all of the assets within U.S. jurisdiction of the individuals and entities included in the Annex to the Order or designated by OFAC are blocked.