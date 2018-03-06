Samples from Imatong test negative for meningitis

All samples taken from patients with suspected meningitis in Torit West tested negative for the bacterial disease, said Imatong State Minister of Health.

Over 20 people have been reported dead since a suspected outbreak was first reported in Ayaci County last month.

Meningitis is a serious infection of the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

According to the World Health Organization, meningitis – which kills within 24 hours – is potentially fatal and should always be viewed as a medical emergency.

“The World Health Organization was the one managing that and they have confirmed that it is not meningitis,” said Paska Hivita Oduho, Imatong State Health Minister.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, she said a health team is now carrying out more tests for other diseases with similar symptoms:

“Right now at the center the disease has actually been contained; only in the community. Yesterday, we had death cases in the community, two people passed away.”

Symptoms of meningitis include sudden high fever, stiff neck, and severe headache with nausea or vomiting.

Others are confusion or difficulty concentrating, seizures and skin rash.

Doctors advise people to seek immediate medical care in case of suspected meningitis.

Early treatment of bacterial meningitis can prevent serious complications.