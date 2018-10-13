Salvatore seeks IMF & World Bank support in the institutional building

The Minister of Finance and Planning has appealed to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to support the government of South Sudan in the institutional building.

Salvatore Garang spoke on Thursday at the sideline of International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group 2018 annual meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

The minister of finance was accompanied by senior government officials from the ministry of finance and Bank of South Sudan.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Garang stated that the government will prioritize education and health sectors on its development plans.

The minister stressed President Salva Kiir’s commitments to fully implement the revitalized peace agreement.

Garang told IMF and World Bank officials that everlasting peace will create an environment for economic recovery and development to the citizens.

For his part, during the meeting, the Vice President of the World Bank promised to support livelihoods and food security projects in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the International Finance Corporation also promised to support the business environment, strengthening small and medium sized enterprises.

It says it will also support government institutions such as the ministry of commerce, industry, and East Africa Affairs.

International Finance Corporation is an international financial institution that offers investment, advisory, and asset-management services to encourage private-sector development in developing countries.

The IFC is a member of the World Bank Group.