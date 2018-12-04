S. Sudanese MPs the least paid in the world- TNLA spokesperson

South Sudanese members of parliament are the least paid legislators in the world, according to the chairperson of information at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

Honorable Paul said he receives 9,400 pounds per month, an amount roughly equivalent to 47 dollars.

This, the MP said when compared to other countries in the world, is far too little:

“Ugandan MPs are getting probably $8,000, Kenya $17, 000, South Africa $23,000 – but here because of our love for our country, we are getting $47,” Yoane who represents an area in Yei River State made the remarks during the 7th anniversary of Juba Monitor daily newspaper over weekend.