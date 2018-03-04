SA concerned about its condemned citizen

The South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concerns over the death sentence handed down to the South African national, William John Endley.

Endley – a former colonel in the South African National Defense Force – was sentenced to death by hanging when he appeared before the high court in Juba on February 23.

He had been earlier convicted of treason and trying to “overthrow” the government of South Sudan.

According to his lawyer, the judgment was a ‘miscarriage of justice”.

The state-run SABC reports that the South African deputy Foreign Minister, Luwellyn Landers, raised the matter during a meeting with the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, in Geneva on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council meeting.

During Wednesday’s meeting the South African diplomat said there is need to allow the legal process to unfold, given that Endley still has an opportunity to appeal his conviction and sentence.

On the 10 February, the 5th hearing of his case had to be adjourned after the witnesses failed to show up.

The defense witnesses include the First vice President, Taban Deng Gai and the Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth – none of whom appeared before the court.