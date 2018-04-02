Why S. Sudan’s U-20 team lost to Uganda

Most of the players under 20 were barred from paying against the Ugandan side over age issue, according to the head coach of the South Sudan Bright Stars.

The stars lost 5: 1 during their first leg of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers under 20 in Kampala, Uganda.

Aeit Abdulmalik told Eye Radio in on Saturday that failure to choose the right players was to blame for the team’s massive defeat.

Mr Abdulmalik said that most of the players exceeded the age limit as required by the world football governing body–FIFA.

“They were supposed to have knowledge about such things; for example a player born in 1998 cannot participate in the match,” he said.

“Most of the players did not participate in the game and we ended up placing the goalkeeper as a player in the game.”

He attributed this to administrative problem within the South Sudan Football Association.

The team head of delegation, Abu Roman Hassan admitted the mistakes.

“Players who were born in 1998 were chosen wrongly, because the regulation came late to us. And is a mistake.”