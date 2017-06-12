Juba Stars lose to Mombasa in Africa City Challenge

The Juba Stars, a select side of players in the Jubek Basketball League, kicked off the inaugural Africa City Challenge tournament with a loss against Mombasa on Sunday at the Nayayo Indoor Basketball Stadium.

The team, captained by Orom Mackmot, started with a lead but later lost in the last minute of the game by three points.

The game ended 69 – 66 in favor of Mombasa city.

The Juba Stars will next play Mogadishu at 4 pm on Monday. A win will definitely send the Juba Stars to the semifinals.

Some $18, 000, the highest in the history of inter-city tournaments in the region, have been reserved as the prize money.

After deducting the spending on other requirements for the winning team, the winners will pocket a net $6,000 US dollars in cash.