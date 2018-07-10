S. Sudan’s under 17 clustered in group B

The national under 17 football team has been clustered in Group ‘B’ together with Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti for the CECAFA Under-17 zonal qualification which takes place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from August 11-27.

The winners of the competition will earn the ticket to participate in the 2019 African Cup of Nations under- 17 finals to be staged in the Tanzanian capital.

By virtue of being hosts, Tanzania will automatically participate in next year’s showpiece where they’ll be joined by seven other nations from across the continent.

South Sudan will open her campaign against Kenya on August 14.

On Modnay, the South Korea Mission in South Sudan donated one million South Sudanese pounds to South Sudan Football Association to enable them facilitate preparation of the young bright star team.

Founded in 1995, the under-17 competition is a bi-annual football competition pitting the best teams from the Caf’s six regions.

Champions Mali will be out to defend the title after claiming the honours in the 2017.