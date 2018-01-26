S. Sudanese woman arrested with explosives at Uganda border

A 42-year-old South Sudanese woman is being held by Ugandan authorities for possessing illegal firearms.

The suspect, identified as Flavia Akech, was arrested as she crossed to Uganda from South Sudan via the Bibia checkpoint at Elegu border point.

The Ugandan Deputy Police spokeswoman, Pauline Namaye, said the suspect was found carrying an assortment of explosives.

“We intercepted them in the process of their travel as they tried to cross into Uganda and we arrested them on suspicion that they were carrying some ammunition,” she said.

“We found that they were carrying 13 Sub-Machine Gun magazines with 390 rounds of ammunition; they were also carrying 17 grenades, 16 fuses of the grenade, 596 rounds of loose ammunition and 145 PK ammunition.”

The key suspect has allegedly been working in South Sudan.

The Ugandan Police have detained Flavia Akech along with the boda-boda rider and two others she had hired to help her cross into Uganda with the firearms.