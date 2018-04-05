Witchdoctor arrested for allegedly beheading S. Sudanese baby in Uganda

Police in Uganda have arrested a man suspected to be a witchdoctor involved in the murder of a two-year-old South Sudanese girl at Palabek Ogili settlement in Lamwo district.

On Wednesday, the cluster leader of zone five in Palabek camp, Ochieng Dominic, told Eye Radio that Evaline Aburu was found dead in a nearby swamp on the 29th of March after more than a week of searching.

He said the killers cut of her head and private parts.

The Ugandan Daily Monitor quoted Ugandan police as saying that the suspect is also a South Sudanese.

They say the witchdoctor had promised to find the missing girl on conditions that he is paid.

He is alleged to be the same person who spotted the body of the girl reportedly dumped in a swamp before notifying the parents.

The suspect is being held at Lamwo Central Police Station for questioning.