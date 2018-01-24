Two S. Sudanese whereabouts remain unknown a year on

Amnesty international and Human Rights Watch are urging the governments of South Sudan and Kenyan to promptly investigate circumstances surrounding the disappearance of two south Sudanese men in Nairobi a year ago.

The organizations believe the South Sudanese authorities have failed to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable.

The men include Dong Samuel Luak, a human rights lawyer, and Aggrey Idri, a member of the opposition led by Dr Riek Machar.

The men disappeared off the streets of Nairobi on January 23rd and 24th, 2017, respectively.

The Africa director at human right watch, Mausi Segun, said it is a responsibility of the two countries to ensure the safety of the men, yet neither is making a real effort to solve their disappearance.

“These two prominent men should not be allowed to simply vanish into thin air without a trace.”

In 2013, many members of opposition had fled to the regional countries, including Kenya, after reported threats and intimidation by suspected government agents.

According to a Kenyan court rule of January 27, 2017, the men should be deported to South Sudan, but then forcibly disappeared and presumably illegally transferred to Juba.

However, South Sudanese authorities denied having custody of the men or knowledge of their whereabouts.

But the human rights watchdogs said it received credible reports that the two men had been seen in custody at the National Security Services headquarters in Juba.

In recent years, Kenya has allowed the deportation of several people with refugee status to their countries of origin, including James Gatdet Dak, an opposition member.

December last year, the South Sudan government and other opposition groups signed the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

As part of this agreement, both the government and opposition are compelled to release all political detainees, prisoners of war and child soldiers and hand them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.