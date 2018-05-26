S. Sudanese urged to be optimistic towards peace

The Minister of Information has reiterated calls on the people of South Sudan to remain optimistic as the government and the Opposition try to end the conflict through peace talks.

The call comes days after the peace parties rejected IGAD’s proposal during the second round of high-level revitalization forum which ended in Addis Ababa three days ago.

Reacting to this development, some women in Juba said the talks collapsed because the government and the Opposition groups do not care about the people who have been severely affected by the conflict caused by the leaders themselves.

However, Michael Makuei – who is also the official spokesman of the government of South Sudan – called for patience.

“I inform the citizens of South Sudan to be patient and to be optimistic because these are negotiations; they are not an event,” he said.

“If it is not an event, then definitely peace is built. It is just like a house. You keep on bringing something everyday, you put on the top until you come up with a final building.”

Information Minister Michael Makuei spoke to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday.