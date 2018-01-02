S. Sudanese top criminal list in Australia

The Australian police have reported an increase in the level of gang violence by African immigrants, with most being South Sudanese youths.

A group call Apex and Menace to Society gangs dominated by young South Sudanese has been accused of terrorizing residents of Melbourne over the last one month.

The Victorian police said they have observed with concerns the growing gang violence and lawlessness particularly in Melbourne.

The Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, blamed the Victorian state government for failing to address the underlying causes of gang-related violence in Melbuorne.

“This is a failure. What is lacking is a political leadership and determination,” he stressed.

There are thousands of South Sudanese immigrants living in Victoria.

Police reported that last week, the violent youth broke into houses in the neighborhood, destroying furniture, windows, including smoking marijuana in Melbourne West.

Residents of Melbourne said they were left terrified when youths from the house started roaming the streets, throwing rocks and smashing cars.

Eighteen young people have been arrested and a revocation of their visa has been filed.

They face being deported back to the country of origin.

A South Sudanese youth, Nelly Yoai, said the Australian government needs to engage these youths in productive activities that divert their attention from crime.

He told an Australian local television that authorities in Victoria have done less to address the challenges facing South Sudanese youth in Melbourne.

“A lot of them have a lot to give back. It’s just having that engagement between youth and officials, and also the community,” said Mr Yoai.

Legislators in the area also agree that there has been no early intervention and not enough youth working in Victoria.