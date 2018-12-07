S. Sudanese are “remarkable and resilient” people – USAID top official

Visiting USAID acting deputy assistant administrator for Africa bureau has said there is need for stability and long lasting peace in South Sudan to enable the citizens realise their potential.

Jonathan Kamin has described South Sudanese as “remarkable and resilient” people.

“They don’t need much more than simply the chance to fulfil their own potential. They need peace, they need stability and we will be there as your partner to make sure that happens.”

While in Juba this week, Mr Jonathan met government officials, toured the primary health facility in Munuki and schools, as well as held radio talk shows on Eye Radio and the UN radio – Miraya FM on the purpose of his visit.

He reiterated US support to South Sudan, saying his country would continue to help South Sudan in education, health and humanitarian aid.

However, he emphasized that: “There must be a commitment by all responsible parties to ensure that there is peace and long lasting stability for the people of South Sudan.”

Jonathan is expected to leave for Washington-DC this weekend.