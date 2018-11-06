S.Sudanese refugees in Uganda hopeful after peace celebration

Some South Sudanese refugees in Uganda have said the peace celebrations attended by all parties has given them hope and confidence to return home.

Among those who attended the event include Dr. Riek Machar – the leader of the SPLM-IO, Gabriel Changson of the SSOA, Deng Alor Kuol from FDs and Joseph Bakasoro, among others.

When contacted by Eye Radio, South Sudanese refugees in Rhino camp and Nyimazi refugee camp in Uganda said they are happy that the leaders met in Juba.

“I felt good because I really feel like that will be the end of the suffering we are experiencing here in the settlement…,” Amona Vivian, a refugee in Rhino camp-Arua District told Eye Radio.

“…I’m really for this peace agreement that was signed because…this time has given us hope that we can still go back to our country,” she said.

John Dak who lives in the same came with Amona said: “The fact that the leader of opposition [Dr Riek Machar] was able to go to Juba, I think this gives hope to many South Sudanese.”

For his part, Atem Aleer who resides in Nyimazi camp in Adjumani District, Northern Uganda calls for every South Sudanese to support the peace.

“… if our leaders especially from the government and the other opposition factions have signed that peace, then the implementation now needs everyone to participate.”

However, the refugees called on the leaders to commit to implementation of the peace agreement in order for them to return as soon as possible.