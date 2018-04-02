S. Sudanese refugees in Sudan want to be repatriated

South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum have confirmed a report that the Sudanese government announced a plan to relocate them to states close bordering South Sudan.

On Sunday, the Sudanese commissioner of Refugees reportedly told the press that the refugees in Khartoum will be relocated to the border areas.

Hamad El-Jozoli said that they have started a survey to register the refugees and provide them with cards before the exercise commences.

Reacting to the move, the chief of Jebel Aulia refugee’s camp, John Kon, says they have been informed of the plan by the Sudanese authorities.

“They said after issuing us refugees identity cards, they will then start relocating all South Sudanese refugees outside Khartoum,” he said.

However, Mr Kon criticized the move, saying the decision will make their current situation even worse.

He said they should rather be brought back to South Sudan.

“We are just asking the government to return us back to our country even if the situations in our country is very bad instead of relocating us.”

According to the Refugees Commission there are 424, 000 South Sudan refugees in Sudan.

Last month, South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum State said they are living in poor conditions after Sudanese authorities allegedly blocked aid groups from reaching them.

They said they lack humanitarian assistance, especially basic needs such as clean drinking water and food.