S.Sudanese refugees protest against new distribution centre in Uganda

South Sudanese refugees at Bidi-bidi settlement camp in Uganda’s West Nile region have rioted after WFP refused to take food to their location.

The denial comes days after the refugees rejected a new distribution point they say is situated too far from their clusters.

Those complaining are residents of three zones in the camp – namely zone three, seven and nine.

“What happened was that when WFP refused to take food, they reacted and came up to the warehouse,” Anyosu Michael, who is the chief of Zone three in Bidi-bidi camp told Eye Radio on Sunday.

The angry refugees attacked WFP warehouse and broke into the agency offices. According to Mr Michael, they also smashed vehicles belonging to UNHCR and the district commissioner of Yumbe .

The situation prompted Uganda’s Disasters and Preparedness Minister to get to the area to calm the refugees over the issue

The office of World Food Program and UNCHR are yet to comment on the matter. Bidi-bidi refugee settlement camp is hosting over 270,000 South Sudanese refugees.