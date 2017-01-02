S. Sudanese refugees’ presence limits service delivery in Sudan

The influx of refugees from South Sudan into Sudan is continuously mounting pressure on public service delivery, the Sudanese Minister of Finance says.

Badardeen Mahamud says the presence of South Sudanese refugees in the different regions of the country is affecting both the government and the host communities.

He says this is in terms of the location, distribution and space for organizing economic activities across the regions occupied by the refugees and the overall security threat posed, among other factors.

“Their presence put on service delivery and on employment sector,” said Mahamud, addressing a press conference in Khartoum.

“Other problems we have in the region; geo-political situation, specifically insecurity and political stability in South Sudan and its impact on us, and its impact on the economy and transitional financial arrangements, and income from oil transit fee from South Sudan.”

Last year Khartoum government said it would treat South Sudanese refugees in Sudan as Sudanese citizens in order to maintain good relations with South Sudan.

The United Nations estimates that more than 260, 000 Sudanese refugees have fled to Sudan since the eruption of the conflict in December 2013.