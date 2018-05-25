Nine S. Sudanese refugees arrested in Uganda

Nine South Sudanese refugees in Uganda have been arrested for attacking data collectors and damaging equipment at Omugo settlement camp in Arua district.

The refugees have accused UN officials for not providing them with food for a month now.

The refugees first started complaining of water shortage after the water point constructed broke down.

They also complained of delayed distribution of food saying some of them have gone hungry for several days.

They then attacked data collectors who had come from Imvepi.

The Ugandan police say the refugees broke into the stores of World Food Programme and allegedly stole some items.

“They (refugees) broke into the stores of World Food Programme (WFP) and stole wheelbarrows, hoes, slashes, three computers, lines, spraying cans, and food items,” West Nile Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Ms Josephine Angucia told the Ugandan Daily Monitor.

Some of the stolen items were recovered from the refugees.

According to the Ugandan Daily Monitor, the nine suspects are being detained at Yoro base camp police station pending transfer to Arua central police station.

Last year, the WFP announced a food aid cut by 50 percent due to shortage of funds.

This has greatly affected the refugees who mainly depend on humanitarian agencies for aid.

Eye Radio’s effort to reach the UNHCR in Uganda for comments on the matter were unsuccessful.