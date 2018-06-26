S.Sudanese “optimistic” over Khartoum’s peace mediation efforts

Some South Sudanese have expressed hope and optimism about the ongoing peace talks in Khartoum mediated by the Sudanese President, Omar al-Bashir.

The direct talks which will continue for two weeks among the parties has entered its second day today.

Speaking during the opening session yesterday, President Bashir pledged to reconcile South Sudanese leaders through the IGAD-led peace process.

He said his country will exert more efforts to enable the warring parties address all areas of disagreement in the IGAD Bridging Proposal while in Khartoum.

“We shall use our experience in the management of national and community dialogue to address all the issues. Together with our brothers in South Sudan, we shall ensure there is a success in achieving security and peace,” Bashir said.



In reaction, those who spoke to Eye Radio’s Dawn program today agrees that Sudan is historically well-placed to resolve the root causes of violence in South Sudan.

“I don’t think it is going to be like the peace efforts which other countries initiated, because Sudan is where we came out from, and they know our good and the bad sides,” said one listener.



Some said both President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar served under President Omar al-Bashir before and after the signing of the CPA.

“I believe Sudan is a country with principles. Sudan is the right country to resolve our problems as stated by the Sudanese President Bashir yesterday. I believe those who went to Khartoum will be able to bring a durable peace, because President Bashir is talking directly to President Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar, and other leaders,” said the listener.

Another listeners believes it is also in the economic and political interest of Sudan to mediate an end to the conflict in South Sudan.

“We are experiencing the same problem as Sudan is facing -in terms of their economy. It is in their interest to try to bring about peace, so that we can trade with each other, and coexist peacefully since we were one country before. I am very happy over what is happening in Khartoum, because I look at the efforts in Khartoum as something that will be successful,” one caller concluded.

