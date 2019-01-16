S. Sudanese NGO supports unaccompanied refugee children

A South Sudanese charity organization operating in the refugee camps in Uganda’s west Nile region says it is supporting 10 unaccompanied refugee children attain education.

Action for People in Need or APINO is a nonprofit-making organization formed in 2016, aimed at mobilizing communities on peace building and reconciliation.

It also aims to empower women, youth and girls with life skills and offer small-scale business loans to promote self-reliance, support health care services and educations among refugee children.

“We thought it is good also to give chance to those children who went without parents, or the children with disability,” Lupai Moses – the executive director of APINO said.

He said many children who fled the conflict without their parents needed a helping hand to acquire basic services such as education.

“When you see the setting in the camp, the pupils are very congested in the schools,” Mr Lupai said.