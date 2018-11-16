S.Sudanese MPs at EALA call on refugees to return home

A south Sudanese MP in the East African legislative Assembly has called on South Sudanese refugees in Uganda to prepare and return home.

Currently, there are over 700,000 South Sudanese refugees in the neighboring country.

Hon. Deng Dut Gatkek Thomas said the refugees fled the country after the outbreak of the conflict in 2013 and 2016.

Hon. Deng Dut said with the new peace agreement, the refugees can be assured that peace has finally come:

“They came here as a result of the conflict which erupted in 2013 and later on in 2016. So it’s an opportunity for the people of South Sudan to return home.”

However, some east African members of parliament have raised concern over the call, saying the refugees should not be forced to return home.

Others suggested that the refugees should now be issued east African IDs instead of refugee cards in order to choose a conducive environment for them to live and work:

“But what informs your decision to repatriate and how many as we speak now are ready for repatriation,” one of them questioned the appeals.

Another added his criticism saying: “They are creating a permanent environment for refugees to live happily and to become integrated”

“In fact we should now begin to issue, not just refugee cards, but we should begin issuing this East African cards,” the same MP uttered.

While for a third lawmaker: “No one can force or push refugee to go back home if he is not willing to.”

The MPs were spoke at a meeting in Kampala.