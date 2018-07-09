S.Sudanese mark ‘low-key’ independence day with peace messages

South Sudan is today for the third time -in a row -not marking the Independence Day in an public occasion.

On Friday, the government said it was cancelling official celebrations of the 7th anniversary of 9th July.

The Council of Ministers attributed the move to the economic hardship and political instability the country is facing.

But South Sudanese across the world are marking the day at individual levels.

In Juba, some families have organized small parties to celebrate with friends, while others can hardly afford the expenses.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio, agree that the conflict that begun in 2013, has greatly affected their ability to organize celebrations for such a significant day.

They called on the South Sudanese leaders to ensure this is the last year that the country will not officially celebrate the Independence Day.

They also urge South Sudanese to embrace peace on the occasion of the 7th Independence Day.

“When we are in peace most of us will not go outside the country to look for good studies. I don’t want to hear people dying every day, and crisis every day is not good,” said Elizabeth Aluel Jok, a resident of Juba.

“I raise my voice to our President, and our government to bring peace to our country, because most people who are suffering in this crisis are women, young ladies and children,” she added.

“Let us raise our hands and promise that no to the guns, and yes for peace, because it will improve our lives socially,” said Bushia Simon, a student at the University of Juba.

“Let us be united to promote peace and equality so that we build a better nation. We should be united because lack of unity is why things are not going well,” said Rosemary Akello, a young women leader.

“Peace will only come from us, and not from other people. If we don’t unite ourselves, no one will bring peace. Let us love our country and all will be well for us,” said Nyjima Gatwick.