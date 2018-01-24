S. Sudanese man kills wife in U.S

A South Sudanese man in the United States has been accused of killing his wife over the weekend.

Marial Wel appeared before a County Court in Clark, Indiana on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the police after being suspected of killing his wife in cold-blood in their home.

The Court said Mr. Wel shot his wife in the head, in-front of their 13-year -old daughter, according to several U.S media outlets.

After the killing on Sunday, Wel drove himself to a police station and confessed.

While appearing in the court, the suspect told the press that the mistake was his own.

The court denied him to be released on bond, and was returned to prison.

Prosecutors are looking at adding additional charges on the cruel murder charges before a teenager.

Marial Wel is expected in court again next month.