S. Sudanese leave camps in Sudan

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR said it has registered a decrease of over 26,000 South Sudanese refugees in four camps in Sudan.

In a report, the agency said it carried out a biometric registration of individual refugees in Al Lait locality in North Darfur, Sirajiya in South Kordofan and El Meiram in West Kordofan.

It added that it registered a decrease of 15,652 in Al Lait locality, 6,158 in Sirajiya, and 1,572 in El Meiram, West Kordofan; and 2,763 at Al Waral refugee camp in White Nile.

“The total number of South Sudanese refugee population has decreased by 26, 145 individuals, following the finalization of individuals (biometric) registration exercises by UNHCR and COR across several states,” a UNHCR operation update partly read.

UNHCR did not state how many refugees were living in the camps before the registration nor indicated where the individuals who left the sites have gone to.

The report has also not clarified why the refugees have evacuated.

But earlier, Eye Radio reported complaints by the refugees of poor living conditions in the camps.