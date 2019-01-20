Five more S.Sudanese killed in latest Sudan demonstrations – activist

An activist says five more South Sudanese have lost their lives and 15 others injured in the ongoing protest in the Sudan.

Five were killed early this month, bringing the number to ten since the protest started four weeks ago.

Achol Malong Deng who is a South Sudanese human rights activist in Khartoum told Eye Radio on Saturday that the latest deaths occurred within a week recently.

“One of them was in Babanosa, three in Khartoum here and one in Omdurman.”

She said one of those killed was her relative. “She died because she was caught by tear gas and she had asthma and high blood pressure”

According to the Sudanese government, a total of 24 people have died, but human rights groups say the number could be far higher.

It’s not clear whether the figure of South Sudanese deaths have been reflected in the number

The protest have also spread to six other cities nationwide, and activists have announced fresh demonstrations beginning on Sunday 20 January.

Early this month, the ministry of foreign affairs called South Sudanese in Sudan to be vigilant and keep away from the unrest.

The ministry notified its embassy in Khartoum to guide South Sudanese living about the situation.