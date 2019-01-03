At least four S.Sudanese killed in Khartoum protest

At least four South Sudanese have been killed and ten others wounded in the ongoing bread protests in the Sudan.

Achol Malong Deng, a South Sudanese human rights activist who is based the Sudanese Capital, Khartoum told Eye Radio on Thursday.

She said some of the victims were caught up amidst wide spread protests in Khartoum on 31st December when they got killed.

Activist Achol said she obtained personal details of those killed including their nationality IDs. According to her, two of the dead were teens and the other two matured men.

“James William Obaj, aged 35 , is a resident of Haj Yosif; Arop Chan Akech, 30, was killed in Omdurman along Wadi Street; Akol Bol Manim Matok, 16 , was from Abiemnhom and Oliver Sami , 13 years old, from Raga in South Sudan,” she said

According to Achol, others were arrested and taken to prisons the same day for allegedly taking part in the demonstration.

“Those who have been arrested are more than those who have been injured.”

The protest in Sudan erupted after bread and fuel price rises were announced. But they have escalated into calls for an end to president Bashir’s 29-year rule.