S. Sudanese embassy in DRC to be evicted

The South Sudanese Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo says the embassy there will be evicted tomorrow for not paying rent.

Martin Issa says the landlord of the premises made the decision after the government failed to honor its promise for several months.

“Despite our usual effort to convince the Landlord to continue bearing with us, he decided during a meeting held earlier” the embassy “should quit his property on Tuesday 1st of May 2018”.

It is not clear how much money is needed and for how long the embassy has not paid.

But Mr Issa the landlord who has been patient and understands the situation in the country, says he has other urgent needs that require financial support from the money of his property.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Issa requested the acting undersecretary to “rescue the mission and save the image” of the country “from being tarnished”.

The ministry is yet to comment on the matter.