S.Sudanese in Egypt fund-raise for ailing veteran politician Edward Lino

The South Sudanese community in Egypt has organized a fundraising for ailing veteran politician Edward Lino Abyei to cover for his medical bills in Cairo.

According to his family, Edward Lino is suffering from a bone disease that has made it difficult for him to walk for quite sometimes now.

After special medical attention in Egypt, the family reportedly can no longer afford to foot hospital bills.

The representative of SPLM in Egypt, Chol Angui, told Eye Radio that they are concerned about his situation.

And that is why, he says, they are organizing the fundraising.

“Our concern at the moment is his situation and I don’t think he can financially help himself right now. He needs for support from his comrades, friends, sons and well-wishers.”

Angui called upon the people of South Sudan, especially the diaspora to help:

“Anybody who can help him financially could help reverse the situation,” Mr Chol appealed.”

Edward Lino is a senior leader of the ruling SPLM party and former chief administrator for the Abyei Area.