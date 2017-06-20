S.Sudanese diplomat forced to leave cash in Cairo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, who was denied from traveling after being found carrying thousands of U.S dollars by Egyptian security officials has left for Abuja, Nigeria.

Mawien Makol said the Ambassador, Riek Puok Riek was carrying with him nearly 17,000 US dollars in cash while boarding from Cairo International Airport to Nigeria on Sunday.

He said the Egyptian authorities refused to allow Ambassador Puok to travel with the cash based on the Egyptian regulations which requires travelers to carry less than 10,000 dollars.

“He came to Juba here and was going to Abuja via Cairo. He was carrying about 17,000 US dollars. The Egyptian authorities at the airport told him that ‘you are not allowed to travel with more than 10,000 US dollars,” Mawien said.

Mr. Mawien said the ambassador was eventually allowed to take his flight to Nigeria with not more than 10,000 US dollars in cash.

He told Eye Radio that Ambassador Puok’s term in office was over. He was traveling to Abuja to pick up some of his belongings.

“He left the money to the ambassador to Egypt and he proceeded to Abuja. So the ambassador now is in Abuja,” Mawien said.

Mawien Makol added that the 17,000 dollars in cash belonged to the ambassador and not for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.