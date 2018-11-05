S. Sudanese bussiness community in China showcasing country’s products

A team of South Sudanese business community is in China to participate in an import trade fare to showcase what South Sudan can offer to the Global Market.

The delegation is headed by the 1st undersecretary in the ministry of Trade, Industry and East African affairs – Gak Achuil.

According to the China International Import Expo Bureau, more than 80,000 domestic and foreign companies across the world will participate.

It said the event seeks to portray China as a willing importer and an open market.

South Sudan’s ambassador to China – John Andruga – said the country’s participation in the trade fair is an opportunity to position itself in the global market and let the world know what it can offer.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday from Shanghai, Andruga said the products being showcased by South Sudanese businessmen include Gum Arabic, honey, and simsim.

“They brought products from South Sudan such as Gum Arabic, honey, simsim and information on business opportunities in South Sudan. There is no point for South Sudan to sell this Gum Arabic to the brokers who are ripping them off with a throw-away price.”

He said South Sudan has to be presented at the Global Market.

“Our people need to come to the global stage so that they can sell it at the international market price because many people worry about South Sudan; they think about war, about starvation and other issues. But we say that South Sudan is not a country which manufactures the war.”